TxDOT recently awarded Harrison County a $62,000 grant to help end the streak of fatal wrecks, occurring daily, on Texas highways.
“’End the Streak’ started actually back in 2015,” Deputy Dwight Mays, grant administrator with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said of the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual campaign.
“They were trying to prepare a new program,” he said of TxDOT. “They realized that we have not had a single day without a traffic fatality on Texas highways since November 7, 2000.”
An average of 10 people die every day in crashes in the state, TxDOT indicated. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the last deathless day on roadways in Texas.
“It’s tragic,” said Mays.
According to TxDOT officials, the annual campaign asks all Texans to join the effort to end this deadly streak.
“These little kiosks that TxDOT posts around…. they keep us updated on what the actual total is. Right now I think we’re probably approaching 2,700 to 2,800 fatalities for the year,” Mays said of the statewide statistics.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s actually down from the previous year, he pointed out.
“It kind of cut down on the traffic; so the fatalities have not been quite so high,” said Mays.
Mays said Harrison County qualified for the grant because of its high fatality rate.
“In 2019, we had 22 fatalities — just in Harrison County,” said Mays. “And as of this year, we’re over 10 now.
“This particular grant is charged with trying to reduce those traffic fatalities by enforcing all traffic laws — not just speed,” he said.
While speed is a contributor to fatalities, it’s not a single factor.
“There’s always another element — not paying attention, talking on the cell phone, texting while you’re driving, somebody pulling out in front of you,” said Mays. “There’s always another little factor in there that causes the accident.
“That’s what this grant is about,” he said about the enforcement of various traffic laws.
Mays said the End the Streak grant program for the county will begin in October.
“It’s going to be based mostly around the holidays as it typically is,” he said. “We’ll get the guys out and enforce them, in a much approved and bigger fashion.”
The $62,000 grant calls for $50,000 of it to be awarded by the state and a $12,000 match from the county.
“Those matching funds are actually in-kind; it’s not actually a cash match,” Mays indicated. “We can charge back fuel for our vehicles, my time as an administrator — other factors like that. So it’s really not an out of pocket expense for us.”
According to TxDOT since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered almost 67,000. The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:
- Buckle seatbelts — all passengers need to be buckled
- Pay attention — put phones away and avoid distractions
- Never drink and drive or do drugs and drive –get a sober ride home
- Drive the speed limit – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant