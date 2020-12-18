The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of 47-year-old Joshua Sutton, who was last seen November 29.
“He was last seen on November 29 and his truck was located in Harrison County at the dead-end of Will Smith Road, near FM 449,” said Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Webb noted that the last use of Sutton’s cell phone was on November 30.
“A drone search was conducted in a large area where his vehicle was abandoned,” Webb indicated in a press release.
Sutton is described as 5’11, weighing 160 pounds.
“With the cold nights, and for his welfare, it is imperative that he be located,” said Webb.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Sutton is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or 911.