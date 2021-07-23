A suicidal man, who had barricaded himself in his home with his family, ended safely Thursday through negotiators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“Harrison County 911 dispatch received a call at approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 22, 2021, regarding a person armed with a weapon and making threats to commit suicide in a home,” HCSO officials stated.
“Multiple Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location at 3300 Lansing Switch and established a safety perimeter around the mobile home. The barricaded subject was armed with a pistol and stated: ‘I just want to die and I don’t want to live, anymore,’” HCSO officials explained.
Inside the home with him were his wife and a 15-year-old female. Both were removed from the home, safely.
“A sheriff’s office negotiator established a phone line with the subject and began discussions with him to get him to come out of the home, safely, and get him medical and mental health assistance,” HCSO officials said.
After four hours of discussion, the male subject voluntarily came out of the residence and was transferred to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview for medical and mental evaluations.
No injuries were sustained by any person during this incident. HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher applauded his deputies for their actions.
“Once again, we have seen the dedication of the Harrison County deputies to bring a very dangerous situation to a safe and peaceful resolution,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “The training and cooperation of all of our deputies is displayed every day and more especially in situations like this.”