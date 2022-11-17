The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office submitted its 2021 racial profiling report, conducted by Del Carmen Consulting, showing that the local law enforcement agency is in compliance and making great strides with transparency.
“As you know we entered into something a little different this year,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said during his presentation of the report to the Harrison County Commissioners Court at one of the court’s meetings. “As times are ever changing and as things are becoming more and more demanding, especially in something like this….after the Sandra Bland Act came out, racial profile reporting took a whole new turn.
“So we elected to go with a man named Dr. (Alex) Del Carmen consulting,” said Fletcher. “Del Carmen is nationally recognized. He is very good at what he does. We actually opted to have our office audited four times a year by him. He does random audits … to assure that we are staying in compliance… We have shown compliance. He shows complete compliance with no recommendations. So, we are on top of (it).”
Giving a history of the Texas Racial Profiling Law, Carmen noted in a letter to the commissioners court that the Texas Legislature enacted the law in 2001 with the intent of addressing the issue of racial profiling throughout the state.
“During the past year, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, in accordance with the law, has collected and reported traffic and motor vehicle-related contact data for the purpose of identifying and addressing (if necessary) areas of concern regarding racial profiling practices,” said Carmen. “In the 2009 Texas legislative session, the Racial Profiling Law was modified and additional requirements were implemented. Moreover, in 2017, the Sandra Bland Act was passed and signed into law (along with HB 3051, which introduced new racial and ethnic designations).
“The Sandra Bland Law requires that law enforcement agencies in the state collect additional data and provide a more detailed analysis,” said Carmen. “All of these requirements have been met by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.”
The report consists of three sections, which includes information on motor vehicle-related contact data and documents relevant to the training of all police personnel on racial profiling prevention and the institutionalization of the compliment and complaint processes, as required by law.
“The findings in this report serve as evidence of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to comply with the Texas Racial Profiling Law,” said Carmen.
The report
The report is very detailed, breaking down every action of the sheriff’s department.
“It breaks down every call we go on, every traffic citation that’s written, every car we’ve searched –every single thing that they touch – that when they fill those forms out, every single piece of information goes into this,” Sherriff Fletcher said. “We’ve done a good job keeping up with.”
Fletcher said it was also good to work with Del Carmen.
“He adapted our department very quickly and very well. He just comes in and gets it done,” said Fletcher. I think he puts out very exemplary reports.”
The sheriff said he and his administration decided a more comprehensive report conducted by the professional was the best way to go.
“We felt like what we were doing was minimal, although acceptable, we wanted to provide more information,” he said. “Obviously when I took office one of my big pushes was to continue to be transparent and even to the point where you’re so transparent people understand what they’re looking at and have a good feeling about what’s going on. So after doing some research, we found Del Carmen Consulting. They actually service many counties and police departments. It does come with a cost that we have to pay, but that cost, in my opinion, is worth every penny.”
The racial profiling report is all about transparency, which has been pushed even more nationally since the July 2015 death of Sandra Bland, who was found dead in her jail cell three days after being pulled over by a state trooper for a traffic violation, which escalated, resulting into her arrest.
“Since the Sandra Bland incident happened, Sandra Bland changed everything about law enforcement. All the way down to the way tickets are given, the information on the citation and when you get it back to the department, the information that goes into the computer, from the citation gives you a collaborated bunch of information that results in these reports along with your criminal reports and everything else,” explained Fletcher.
“And it deals with every race that you can think of – Alaskan Native, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander, Black, White, Hispanic, Latino and on and on and on,” he added. “It’s very thorough.”
The fact that Carmen is recognized by Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed, speaks volumes to his work.
“Actually, the first page of this… that’s a quote from Sandra Bland’s mother in reference to Del Carmen. And what this is, is all about transparency to the public,” said Fletcher. “Racial profiling reports obviously help us stay in line, see if there’s an issue and if there is give us a chance to correct it. If there’s not they just assure what we’re doing is professional, correct and by the law. So, that’s what this does.”
According to Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed, Dr. Carmen’s work on racial profiling exemplifies the very best of the Sandra Bland Act, named after her daughter.
“My daughter’s pledge to fight for injustice is best represented in the high quality of Dr. Del Carmen’s reports which include, as required by law, the data analysis, audits, findings and recommendations,” Reed stated. “I commend the agencies that work with him as it is clear that they have embraced transparency and adherence to the law.”
To ensure even more transparency, Carmen not only comprises the racial profiling report for the sheriff’s office, but he also audits the office four times a year.
“It’s very informative,” Sheriff Fletcher said of both the report and the audits. “When you’re being transparent to the point that you open your door four times a year for somebody that I don’t even know to come in here and go through our data and processes and assure that we’re doing our racial profiling correctly and serving the public correctly, that’s huge to me.”
He said it speaks volumes to the transparency efforts HCSO is attempting to show as they continue to build the department and make it better daily.
“That’s a nonstop deal,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “My goal is to be the best and I hope that’s what we’re working on.”
Law enforcement agencies are regulated to conduct a racial profiling report annually. Fletcher explained it’s a great tool for transparency, particularly in this current climate.
“I would say in today’s times, and there’s so much give and take with law enforcement … and so much accountability with law enforcement, as it should be, racial profiling assures that you don’t have a person or persons that are, for example, picking on one ethnicity of people or is gearing all their police attention at one set of people or set of circumstances where it becomes unfair to those people,” said Fletcher. “This keeps you in line to make sure that your policing efforts are across the board, even, non-bias and done in pursuit of justice or the law as to keeping civilians safe. That’s the gist of what this is, is basically a track record to assure that we’re doing just that.”
Analysis snapshot
According to the results, when analyzing the enhanced and more detailed data collected in 2021, it was evident that most motor vehicle-related contacts made by HCSO were made with Whites. This was followed by Blacks. Of those that came in contact with the police, most tickets or citations were issued to Whites; this was followed by Blacks. However, in terms of written warnings, most of these were issued to Whites; followed by Blacks.
The report goes on to say regarding searches and arrests, the data showed that most searches took place among Whites. When considering all searches, most were consented by Whites and Blacks, while most custody arrests were also of Whites. The report says, overall, most searches did not result in contraband.
The comparative analysis noted that the data analysis of motor vehicle contacts to the Census data relevant to the number of “households” in Harrison County who indicated, in the 2020 census, that they had access to vehicles, produced interested findings.
“Specifically, the percentage of Blacks, Asians and American Indians that came in contact with the police was the same or lower than the percentage of Black, Asian and American Indian households in Harrison County that claimed, in the 2020 census, to have access to vehicles. The opposite was true of Whites and Hispanics. That is, a higher percentage of Blacks and Hispanics came in contact with the police than the percentage of Black and Hispanic households in Harrison County that claimed, in the 2020 census, to have access to vehicles.”
The analysis of the searches resulting in contraband shows that the most significant contraband hit rate is of American Indians. This was followed by Hispanics and Blacks.
“This means that among all searches performed in 2021, the most significant percentage of these that resulted in contraband was among American Indians. The lowest contraband hit rate was among Whites.”
The report further notes that HCSO met all the requirements in accordance with the Texas Racial Profiling Law. Requirements include the implementation of a racial profiling policy citing act or action that constitute racial profiling; the inclusion in the racial profiling policy a statement indicating prohibition of any peace officer employed by the HCSO from engaging in racial profiling. Other requirements are: the implementation of a process by which an individual may file a complaint regarding racial profiling violations; and the provision of public education related to the compliment and complaint process.
“The Texas Racial Profiling law requires that police agencies provide information to the public regarding the manner in which to file a compliment or racial profiling complaint,” the report states. “In an effort to comply with this particular component, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office launched an educational campaign aimed at informing the public on issues relevant to the racial profiling complaint process.”
The sheriff’s office did that by making available, in the lobby area and on its website, information relevant to filing a compliment and complaint on a racial profiling violation by HCSO officer. Additionally, each time a deputy issues a citation, ticket or warning, information on how to file a compliment or complaint is given to the individual cited, the report notes. This information, in the form of a web address, is included in the document issued.
The report additionally notes that all HCSO sworn deputies have completed basic training on racial profiling, as specified in the Texas Racial Profiling Law.
“It is important to recognize that the sheriff of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has also met the training requirements, as specified by the Texas Racial Profiling Law, in the completion of the Law Enforcement Management Institute (LEMIT) program on racial profiling,” the report notes.
Making strides
Sheriff Fletcher, who was sworn in as sheriff in 2021, said he’s made of the great strides the department has made, thus far, particularly when it comes to transparency.
“I, at year one going in, we have made several changes in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office this year, and they have all been for the better and apparently heavily noticed by our public,” he said. “I get very few complaints. I get many, many compliments on how the office is running, how deputies are treating people, how situations where if they’ve had to deal with my office for whatever the situation was, was pleasant; and they get what they want. At the end of the day, we’re here to give a service; and whether it’s help (related) or it’s criminal, or whatever it is, we do that service correctly and by the law.
“Doing what’s right doesn’t always make you popular but doing what’s right is what we’re here to do and what we’re going to do, so in saying that, I think we have done a good job of showing that this year and we have many more years to grow and continue,” he said. “We have made great strides this year and it has been noticed through our district court’s office, through the court system. We’ve been complimented several times on the DA and judges on things they’ve seen that they thought were great changes and great strides for this office that, quite frankly, that I’ve been told they thought they’d never see. I’m very proud of that. I’ve very proud of my administration and deputies and jailers. We’ve had a very productive year, a very good year and our numbers reflect not only this, but our uniform crime reporting reflects a rise in more solvable cases, more cases being solved, which is a better service back to the public.”