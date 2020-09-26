The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reports of shooting, this week, involving domestic violence.
On Monday, a shooting in the 5000 block of Cypress Drive East in Uncertain left one man in the hospital with serious injuries, following an argument between him and his girlfriend.
“The boyfriend and girlfriend were fighting,” said Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office.
The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. Webb said the shooting reportedly happened after the shooting victim, 27-year-old Tony Perry Jr., allegedly choked his girlfriend, 30-year-old Angelita Nolden.
“She was allegedly choked by Mr. Perry and she got away from him and she grabbed the pistol and shot him one time in the stomach,” said Webb. “She shot him in the stomach and it exited through his back and went through his intestines and his kidney.”
“She shot him at least one time, and it’s a possibility a second shot had been fired,” the lieutenant described.
The alleged weapon, a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber pistol, was recovered. Webb said Perry was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he remains in the intensive care unit, awaiting possible surgery.
He said Perry’s girlfriend, Nolden, has been cooperating with officials throughout the investigation.
“She left the resident and contacted 911 , told us what had happened and Lieutenant Cindy Black made contact with her. She had the investigator meet her. They had a discussion and Cindy brought her up here. She wrote a statement,” said Webb.
“She wasn’t trying to hide. She told her view of the story and that’s where we are,” he added. “It’s still under investigation.”
Currently, no one has been charged in the incident, he said.
“She has not been arrested and he hasn’t either,” said Webb.
In a second shooting, that occurred at a mobile home park in the 9600 block of U.S. Highway 80, near Hallsville, one man was arrested after shooting into the floor to allegedly defuse an argument between his wife and his mother-in-law.
Arrested was Donald Clarence Pettypool, 39, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.
“We got the call in regards to a gun being discharged inside of a residence, and there had been an assault at that resident,” Webb said of the reported shooting incident. “We get out there, the person that called is the mother-in-law of the person that allegedly did the shooting.”
“Allegedly there was an argument between his wife and his mother-in-law,” said Webb.
The mother-in-law had reportedly assaulted his wife, which is her daughter.
“They had gotten in an argument,” Webb said, noting they were reportedly arguing over issues with the grandchildren and chores.
“As it escalated, she (the mother-in-law) allegedly started hitting her and allegedly hit her in the face, so Mr. Pettypool went back to the bedroom and fired a shot into the floor and that shot was to basically try to stop the argument,” Webb said.
No injuries were reported. Webb said this is the third shooting the sheriff’s office has responded to in this month alone. The first was a fatal one that occurred around 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, at 320 Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn.
Arrested was 61-year-old Charlene Keigi, of Marshall for the alleged murder of Terry Thomas. Thomas was her estranged boyfriend. That case is currently under investigation as well.