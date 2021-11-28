The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident in which an 11-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her father on a hunting outing in Hallsville.
Emergency officials were alerted of the incident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
“On November 27th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch began receiving 911 calls regarding a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old female,” HCSO officials indicated in a press release. “Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, with a high-powered rifle.”
“Once HCSO deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) units arrived on the scene, they located an 11-year-old gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries,” sheriff’s office officials said.
EMS care flight was requested to transport the 11-year-old to the hospital, however, all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather, authorities said. Thus, the child was transported by EMS and escorted by HCSO, Hallsville PD, and Texas Department of Public Safety to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
“After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” sheriff’s officials said.
An HCSO investigator and crime scene investigator responded to the scene along with a game warden from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to conduct a thorough investigation. Because the fatality occurred while hunting, the investigation will continue to be completed jointly by HCSO and TPWD.
HCSO Sheriff Brandon Fletcher expressed his condolences to the family.
“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Fletcher stated. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”
Due to her age, the young victim’s name has been withheld until all family has been notified.