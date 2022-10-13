The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accidental shooting of a 16-year-old teen that occurred Wednesday night in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road.
Officials were alerted of the incident around 9:18 p.m.
“Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that there was, in fact, a juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest,” a press release from the sheriff’s office indicated.
“The juvenile was transported to Longview Good Shepherd Medical Center by Marshall Fire EMS and is reported to be in stable condition,” sheriff’s officials said.
The incident is an ongoing investigation; thus, no further details are available at this time, sheriff’s officials said.
As a precautionary measure, Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher urges the public to practice firearm safety and storage, particularly around children.