The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Thursday evening drowning of a 17-month-old girl, found floating in a pond, unresponsive, in the 600 block of Underwood Road, in Marshall.
911 dispatchers were alerted of the incident around 4:45 p.m.
“HCSO patrol deputies and investigators responded to the location along with Marshall Fire EMS and, upon arrival, located the 17-month-old child near a pond on an adjacent property,” HCSO officials indicated in a press release. “Deputies and investigators were immediately informed that the 17-month-old child was found floating in the pond and had exited the residence without the guardian's knowledge.”
After administering lifesaving measures, the child was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where she succumbed.
“Once at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased,” HCSO officials informed. “The preliminary investigation appears this is a tragic accident but will be further investigated to ensure no criminal offense was committed.”
Officials are withholding the child’s identity, at this time, pending notification of extended family members.
HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher expressed his condolences.
"This incident is a horrible tragedy and any loss of life, with anyone, is difficult, especially a young child,” said Fletcher. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family during this time."