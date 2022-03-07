The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that the agency is investigating the shooting of an alleged burglary suspect, who was shot by a homeowner after refusing to leave the residence.
The incident occurred the night of March 4, on the Harrison County side of Longview.
“On March 4, at approximately 8 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the 1500 block of Juanita Road in Longview,” HCSO indicated in a press release. “When HCSO patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they located a Matthew Dillon George, of Longview, shot from a single gunshot wound.”
Upon their arrival, investigators from the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division discovered that George had sustained the gunshot wound while committing burglary.
“George forced himself into a residence while the homeowner was present,” HCSO officials said. “The homeowner verbally gave orders for George to leave, which he refused.
“Fearing for her safety, the homeowner fired one shot, striking George,” HCSO officials said.
Due to the medical condition of George, he was transported to Longview Regional Hospital, and subsequently transported to a Tyler hospital. While being treated, HCSO secured an arrest warrant Saturday morning, charging George with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.
“Sunday, HCSO Investigators worked with Tyler Police Department, and once George was released from Tyler hospital, he was placed under arrest for the active warrant,” HCSO officials said. “George was transported to the Smith County Jail, and HCSO is currently in the process of completing the extradition process.”
HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said the incident is an excellent example of the importance of citizens’ Second Amendment right.
“I am thankful the homeowner was unharmed but also thankful the suspect in this episode will now face his consequences through the judicial system,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “It could have ended a lot worse.”