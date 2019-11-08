The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred this afternoon in Hallsville.
According to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher, at approximately 12:12 p.m., 911 dispatchers were alerted that a person had been shot at 1588 Quail Lane in Hallsville.
“HCSO deputies arrived at the location and secured the scene for EMS,” noted Fletcher.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the victim, 46-year-old James Coles, of Hallsville, deceased at the location.
The suspect, 55-year-old Busby Edward Jones, has been charged with first degree murder and second degree felony possession of a controlled substance.
“HCSO investigators are talking with individuals that were found at the location,” said Fletcher. “HCSO crime scene is actively processing and collecting evidence at the scene.”
“This is an ongoing investigation,” he said.