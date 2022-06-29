On Tuesday this week the Harrison County Sheriff's office arrested Jerry Guilliams, 43 of Marshall, after he allegedly entered the property of an off-duty police officer and physically assaulted him.
"Today's law enforcement has enough stress while on duty. To have it continue at home is repulsive. This individual didn't show up at this Investigator's home with his family present; for who he is as a person, he showed up for what he represents. This is an example of the continued sacrifices Peace Officers and their families make every day," Sheriff BJ Fletcher said.
According to the sheriff's office, around 9 p.m., HCSO dispatch was notified that an off-duty investigator was located at his residence, and involved in a physical altercation after being attacked by a Guilliams.
HCSO patrol said they responded to the location, finding the off-duty investigator had successfully handcuffed Gulliams after a physical altercation.
Officers stated that the investigation revealed Guilliams, unwarranted, walked onto the Investigator's property demanding to speak with them by name. Guilliams then began making verbal threats to the investigator and became belligerent.
Police say the officer instructed Guilliams multiple times to leave the property, but Guilliams refused to do so.
Then according to HCSO officials, as the investigator attempted to detain Guilliams, he began assaulting him. The investigator then had to use force to restrain Guilliams successfully, and once restrained, he waited for a patrol unit to arrive.
Guilliams was officially arrested on charges of criminal trespass, assault on public servant and obstruction or retaliation.
The office said that the investigator involved has had multiple law enforcement interactions with Guilliams, but that all previous interactions have been non-violent.
The investigation is ongoing as to why this incident occurred, or what provoked Guilliams to target Law Enforcement.