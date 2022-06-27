The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred near Hallsville.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5-feet, 8 inches. He was wearing a tan shirt and dark pants.
“The suspect was last seen near the Hallsville Sewer Plant on foot,” said HCSO officials.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
“If you see this subject, do not approach, as he was last seen armed,” HCSO officials warned. “Immediately contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4020 or call 911.”