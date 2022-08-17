KARNACK — Thanks to tips from the public, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two of the three suspects involved in the Aug. 7 burglary of a building at Karnack’s historic Carver Elementary School, which is now home of the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization.
“Thanks to you and our CID Division, we have identified two of the three suspects involved,” HCSO officials wrote on the agency’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.
Arrested were Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, La.
The two along with an unidentified third individual allegedly broke into the building, stealing surveillance equipment and more.
The center’s director, Dr. Henryett Lovely Porter, told the News Messenger, that the trespassers were caught on camera breaking into the building twice that day – once at 6 p.m. undisguised, and a second time at 10 p.m., concealed in hoodies.
“They came back and had on hoodies,” Porter described. “We saw them looking up at the big camera. They noticed the other camera came on, when it came on that’s when they started tearing up our digital cameras.”
As a result, the nonprofit as well as the sheriff’s office took to their Facebook pages, asking for any information on the trespassers. The center posted videos from the surveillance cameras, and HCSO posted still photos, asking for help in seeking their identity.
Porter told the News Messenger, at the time, that they were pleased to receive such a great response from the public.
“The work we’re trying to do really is for the entire community,” Porter told the News Messenger. “It is unfortunate someone would spend that time trying to tear that down. The community is concerned.”
“The kids in that community are excited about having something fun, interesting and engaging,” she added. “We’re glad the community members (were willing to help).”
Porter also thanked the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for its speedy response to the incident.
“We were just grateful that the sheriff’s office responded and came out there,” she said.
The nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization recently held its grand opening in June at the historic George Washington Carver School building in Karnack, operating as a multipurpose community outreach center.
Six years after the closing of the historic school, the building opened as the new nonprofit Carver CPR, thanks to the vision of former elementary school principal and alumna Dr. Porter and family.
Joined by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Porter celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated building, revealing its mission as a multipurpose center for the area.
Since opening, the nonprofit has offered many community outreach events and youth-related programs.