A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after he went to an off-duty police officer’s home and assaulted him, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jerry Guilliams, 43, has been charged with criminal trespass, assault on public servant and obstruction or retaliation.
“Today’s law enforcement has enough stress while on duty,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “To have it continue at home is repulsive. This individual didn’t show up at this investigator’s home with his family present; for who he is as a person, he showed up for what he represents. This is an example of the continued sacrifices peace officers and their families make every day.”
According to the sheriff’s office, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Harrison County dispatch was notified that an off-duty investigator was at his home and involved in a physical altercation after being attacked by a man identified as Guilliams.
The sheriff’s office said they responded and found the off-duty investigator had handcuffed Guilliams after a physical altercation.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed Guilliams had, unwarranted, walked onto the investigator’s property and demanded to speak with them by name. Guilliams then began making verbal threats to the investigator and became belligerent, the sheriff’s office said.
Police say the officer told Guilliams multiple times to leave the property, but Guilliams refused.
Then, according to HCSO, as the investigator attempted to detain Guilliams, Guilliams began assaulting the officer. The investigator then had to use force to restrain Guilliams, and once restrained, he waited for a patrol unit to arrive.
The sheriff’s office said that the investigator involved has had multiple law enforcement interactions with Guilliams — but all previous interactions have been non-violent.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.