A Marshall man who had been charged in a shooting at Citi Trends died from a self-inflicted gunshot on Thursday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Montrel Hatton, 39, was identified by witnesses after a shooting incident in June. According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the Citi Trends store and opened fire, injuring two women. Hatton turned himself in on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges a few days later.
A bond forfeiture warrant for Hatton was issued Wednesday after he did not appear at a pre-trial hearing, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office was notified Thursday around 10:30 a.m. that Hatton had disabled an ankle monitor that was issued as part of his bond conditions.
"Furthermore, Hatton contacted a Probation Officer with the Harrison County Probation Department, who oversees Pre-Trial release subjects. Hatton's comments to the Probation Officer were alarming, and concern grew for Hatton and the victims in this case," the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said they received information that Hatton was possibly located in the 500 block of Pearson Street in Avinger, and Harrison and Cass County law enforcement officials responded to that location.
"Once Deputies attempted to speak with Hatton inside a residence and in the presence of family, he attempted to take his life with a self-inflicted gunshot," the sheriff's office said.
Life-saving measures were immediately administered to Hatton, the sheriff's office said. The Avinger Fire Department and Lifenet EMS responded, and Hatten was taken by helicopter to LSU Shreveport, where he died as a result of his injuries at 7:25 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
"Cass County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and will lead this investigation, which is standard practice on all suicide incidents," the sheriff's office said. "Sheriff Fletcher wants to thank Cass County Sheriff Department Tx Sheriff Larry Rowe and Cass County Criminal District Attorney's Office District Attorney Courtney Shelton for the professionalism shown during this tragic incident."