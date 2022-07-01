The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Tamara L. Williams, who has been reported as a runaway.
Tamara is described as a Black female, standing at 5’1” with black hair and brown eyes. She has no identifiable scars, marks or tattoos. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Officials said she’s possibly in Longview and surrounding areas.
The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information on her location to please contact Lt. Mack Fuller at 903-923-4000.