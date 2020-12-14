The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 47-year-old Joshua Sutton.
“He was last seen on November 29 and his truck was located in Harrison County at the dead end of Will Smith Road, near FM 449,” Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office noted in an email.
“The last use of his cell phone was on November 30,” said Webb.
Sutton is described as 5’11, weighing 160 pounds.
“If anyone has information regarding the location of Joshua Sutton, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000,” said Webb.