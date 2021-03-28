Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in searching for 14-year-old Patrice Wilson, who has been reported as a runaway/missing person from the northwestern area of the county, near Harleton.
"The female left her residence on Nash Road on March 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m. and stated she was going to go jogging around the lake at Lake Deerwood," a press release from HCSO stated. "When she left her residence she had bottles of water and did not return home."
Patrice is described as a white female. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black top. Patrice stands at 4’3”, weighs 100 pounds, has green eyes and dyed black hair. Her hair is naturally blonde, officers said.
If anyone has information on the location of Patrice, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or 911.