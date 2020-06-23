The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Jamie Harper, who was last seen last Thursday.
“Her family has reported her as a missing person and fearful for her well-being,” Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office indicated.
Harper, of Harleton, was last seen driving a white 2007 two-door Volvo hatchback in the Harleton area.
“Her cell phone is turned off and she has not made any contact with her known friends,” said Webb.
Neal Braudaway, Harper’s brother, noted she’s a petite person, standing about 5’4” and weighing about 100 pounds.
HCSO urges anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jamie Harper to please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.
“Her family is very concerned. Any information is much appreciated,” said Braudaway. “If you know something, please come forward. This is scary.”