Harrison County Sheriff-Elect BJ Fletcher announced, on Friday, a changing of the guard he plans to implement in the upcoming sheriff’s office transition, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Fletcher announced that Hall Reavis will be assuming the chief deputy position and Tyler Owen will be the new captain of the criminal investigations division and patrol.
“Hall is a wealth of knowledge and has a background in law enforcement of nearly 40 years,” Lt. Jay Webb, HCSO public information officer, noted in a press release.
Reavis will be coming from the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office where he worked as chief investigator. Reavis previously worked as the lead investigator for the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office during County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black’s tenure as the DA.
“Hall is highly respected in the law enforcement community,” Fletcher commented before during his campaign when he initially announced Reavis as his chief deputy-elect. “He has been instrumental in the investigation, prosecution and conviction of countless violent offenders and helped prepare multiple capital murder cases. He also helped organize one of our county’s first drug task forces.
“Hall has a lot to offer the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and I am proud to have him on my side,” said Fletcher.
Webb said Tyler Owen, who worked as an investigator with the Marshall Police Department will be joining the sheriff’s office as captain of CID and patrol.
“Tyler is very well known in law enforcement and recently was an investigator with the Marshall Police Department,” said Webb. “His knowledge of investigation and patrol will blend easily into the operations of the sheriff’s office.”
Webb noted that Owen is also the area Texas Municipal Police Association representative and is active in that organization with other agencies, as well.
“Sheriff-Elect Fletcher welcomes these two leaders and looks forward to their long future serving the citizens of Harrison County,” said Webb.