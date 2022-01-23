The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issued a public notice last week, informing that public visitation has been suspended at all jail facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Effective immediately, due to the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus, we are suspending public visitation, regardless of physical contact until further notice,” the public notice, signed by Sheriff BJ Fletcher and jail administrator John Hain, advised.
The officials said the suspension applies to both the main jail at 200 W. Houston St., and the jail annex on Travis Street.
“The jail is a confined space and the inmates, staff and medical personnel have no other choice but to be here, in this type of setting,” the notice states. “We have no choice but to take extra precautions to prevent the introduction of the virus.”