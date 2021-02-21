As icy conditions begin to subside, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to avoid climbing atop of the roof to remove melting snow.
“As we begin the ‘big thaw,’ folks are reminded that they should not get on the roof of any structure to push the melting snow off,” said HCSO Lt. Jay Webb.
“The amount of the snow and the thawing ice create substantial weight,” he explained. “To add to this, the uneven thawing makes the snow and ice very unstable. You might create a snow slide from the roof and lose any stability that you may think you have and fall with the snow.”
Webb said as the snow begins to melt the next few days, the area will see warmer temperatures.
“Standing on the ground and attempting to rake off any of the snow may also cause a slide and cover you in melting ice and snow,” Webb added.
“Be safe,” he encouraged.
HCSO is also cautioning residents to beware of potential scammers taking advantage of conditions.
“Adding to this unusual weather situation provides the possibility of scammers coming in to the community and offering roof repair, water line repair, and any other assortment of scams that may be dreamed up,” said Webb.
HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher advises: “Do not hire someone to do any repairs or offer assistance unless you check their references, know them, or they represent a bona-fide company. You should never need to pay up front or provide a credit card number for ‘supplies.’”