Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to use caution where a new scam is concerned.
HCSO has received several calls from citizens advising they are getting telephone calls from a person identifying themselves as a warrant deputy.
The caller states he is “Kirk Jones” with Harrison County and a warrant has been placed in the system for a missed court date and another federal warrant. This is not true.
“While there is a deputy Kirk Jones, who works for Harrison County, he does not call and demand money from citizens,” Lt. Jay Webb with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said.
The caller states that the person must get a pre-paid debit card for a specific amount of money and call back within a specific time frame, or they will be arrested. The caller then asks for the PIN number on the back of the card. Once they have that number, you have given them the money and there is no recourse. The caller will also know a few details about the person. Typically, it’s information that may be found in a public data search on the internet, or from a business listing in a phone book.
The scammer is very forceful and demanding, according to HCSO.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is not calling citizens and demanding payment for a warrant.
Should you receive a call of this type, simply hang up the phone and do not engage in conversation with this person.
This is one of the most used scams and creates fear and panic for the citizens, according to Webb.