According to Harrison County Sheriff's Office, today may be a treacherous day as we begin to see the thaw around our area.
The Louisiana State Police has closed I-20 eastbound into Louisiana due to icing on roadways and accidents. The traffic back-up is well in to Harrison County.
To add to this, Waskom-area gas stations are closed or have no fuel. Deputies, DPS, and TPWD Game Wardens will be assisting on the area roadways and answering calls for assistance with accidents, as well as checking on stranded motorists. The roadways will be very slushy and refreeze creating a very uneven surface. The ice will actually cause you to lose traction and control.
Please be very aware of falling ice and snow around your homes. The heavy weight of the snow has collapsed numerous carports and sheds. Do not attempt to rake snow off of your roof. This may trigger a free-fall of ice and snow as it begins to warm up under the snow pack.
Sheriff Fletcher adds “While this has been a true test of our area resources, our most valuable resource is our community. Please do not put yourself in harm’s way by getting on the roadways. Be safe and stay inside where it is warm. Stay off of the ice on ponds. A young boy was saved, yesterday in Jefferson, after he walked out onto what he thought was a frozen pond. The ice gave way and he plunged into the water. Thankfully, he was rescued by another person who saw him and summoned aid”.