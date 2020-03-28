Following up with Thursday’s announcement of Harrison County’s first positive COVID-19 test, Harrison County Health Authority, Dr. Ricky Paul, said the virus was contracted during travel.
“The Harrison County resident that recently tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus from travel outside of Texas and at this time, we are not seeing community spread,” Dr. Paul shared on the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Facebook page.
He said the risk to Harrison County residents remains low and encourages residents to follow the specified recommendations to keep the risk low.
Recommendations are: limit non-essential travel, attend no social gatherings, practice social distancing and remain home if sick. Also, limit trips into the public to essential outings, such as traveling to work, the grocery store, the pharmacy or to seek medical care.
It’s also recommended that employers allow work-at-home alternatives for employees.
Anyone having symptoms of fever, shortness of breath and cough is urged to contact their primary provider for evaluation or call the Christus COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-458-4559 to evaluate symptoms and get instructions on testing, if appropriate, and instructions on self-isolation.
“As a community, it is up to each of you to help slow the spread of this virus and we appreciate your cooperation,” said Paul.