Health Fest is back in Marshall this year, running from May 22 to May 24 in various locations in the downtown area.
Sixteen speakers are scheduled to present during the event on a variety of topics, including healthy eating, exercise, weight loss and more.
In between speakers mini sessions of 30 minutes will be available for community members to enjoy. These smaller sessions will include yoga, Zumba classes and other work out or fitness activities for people to try.
Event organizers encourage attendees to wear comfortable clothes to be able to do these classes easily in between speakers.
A 5K, 10K and mile fun run will also take place during the event, with proceeds from the run benefitting the Marshall Animal Shelter.
Registration for the runs is available on the group’s website at www.healthfest.com.
The event is sponsored by Get Healthy Marshall, a nonprofit organization focused on education and promotion of healthy lifestyles for the community in and around Marshall.
All races will take place on Sunday during the event, with the 1 mile fun run kicking off at 7:15 a.m. and the 5K and 10K races starting at 7:30 a.m.
Races begin in front of Shake and Move Fitness located at 315 E Austin St. in Marshall and registration for just the races is only $25 through May 20. Attendees of the festival will receive free race registration with Health Fest 2020 signup.
The race is sponsored by Shake and Move Fitness and the Marshall Animal Hospital.
Along with the races a variety of quick and healthy food options will be available for attendees of the event.
Tickets for the three day festival are $265. Children 17 years of age or younger are able to attend the festival for free.
Each speaker will run for 1 hour unless previously stated by the festival organizers. Biography information was provided by www.healthfest.org.
Joel Fuhrman, M.D.
Fuhrman is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author and internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional methods.
He is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation and on the faculty of Northern Arizona University, Health Sciences division. Fuhrman also operates the Wellness Center in New Jersey, and runs his Eat To Live Retreat in San Diego where overweight people from all over the world come to conquer food addiction and recover their health.
Michael Grgeger, M.D.
A founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, a physician, New York Times bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker. He has lectured worldwide, testified before Congress, and was an expert witness in the defense of Oprah Winfrey in the famous “meat defamation” trial.
A graduate of Cornell University and Tufts School of Medicine, he serves as the Director of Public Health and Animal Agriculture at The Humane Society of the United States. His latest book How Not to Die became an instant New York Times Best Seller. More than a thousand of his nutrition videos are freely available online at NutritionFacts.org, with new videos and articles uploaded every day.
Kendrick Farris
Farris is a three-time Olympic weightlifter with two top-10 Olympic finishes. He earned gold and silver medals in the Pan American Championships and broke the American total-lift record in 2016.
Farris set the American total-lift record and competed in the 2016 Olympics games, after transitioning to a plant-based diet. Farris’s success as a plant-based athlete drew the attention of representatives from the James Cameron produced documentary The Game Changers.
Farris joined a host of vegan athletes disproving the myth that athletes need meat for high performance. Farris developed and operates BlessTheGym, a sports performance brand, to teach young athletes the importance of physical activity and nutrition. BlessTheGym hosts a number of events, giving back to the types of communities Farris came from.
Julieanna Hever, MS, RD, CPT
Hever The Plant-Based Dietitian, has a BA in Theatre and an MS in Nutrition, bridging her biggest passions for food, presenting, and helping people.
She has authored five books, including The Healthspan Solution, Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides), and The Vegiterranean Diet, as well as two peer-reviewed journal articles on plant-based nutrition for healthcare professionals (in The Permanente Journal and Journal of Geriatric Cardiology), and she is the nutrition columnist for VegNews Magazine.
Hever is the co-founder and nutrition director for Efferos, co-host of the podcast, Science and Saucery, and she speaks and consults with clients around the globe.
Ray Cronise, BSC
Cronise is a scientist-innovator focused on disrupting diet and nutrition advice. He’s the mastermind behind Las Vegas magician, Penn Jillette’s 100-pound weight loss.
A former NASA scientist and Matthew Kenney Culinary graduate, he’s teamed up with leading academic researchers at institutions such as Harvard and the NIH to publish work at the intersection of healthspan and plant-based diets.
He’s authored The Healthspan Solution, Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides), is the co-host of the podcast, Science and Saucery, and has been featured by Wired Magazine, TEDMED, ABC Nightline, The Atlantic, Men’s Journal, The Guardian, Presto, and The 4-Hour Body.
Chef Katie Mae
Mae is the founder of The Culinary Gym, an online hub for learning, practicing, and mastering whole food, plant-based cuisine. Her mission is to empower people in the kitchen, offering delicious recipes and culinary instruction that make health and vitality the true pleasure in life.
Since 2011, Katie Mae has been teaching at TrueNorth Health Center and Dr. McDougall’s residential health programs, and now students can train with her from anywhere in the world.
Josh LaJaunie
LaJaunie is plant based running advocate. He grew up on, and still lives on the banks of Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux, LA. Heart disease alone is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths per year in Louisiana, and, he now realizes he was well on his way to a probable similar fate at a fairly young age.
LaJaunie found himself weighing 400 lbs by the time he was in his early 30s. However, in the past few years he has lost over 200 lbs and has turned the tide on his health trajectory via the power of eating plants and running miles.
Stephanie Redcross
Redcross started Vegan Mainstream based on a simple idea: to build a pro-vegan world, we need a solid infrastructure of successful businesses and brands to ensure that an ethical lifestyle is accessible to everyone, everywhere.
With this in mind, in 2009, Stephanie started developing tools, training and support for the individuals who identify themselves as Vegan Professionals – those starting and running vegan businesses all over North America, and the world.
She was well-equipped to do this, with more than 15 years of marketing experience with small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Since then Stephanie has been a frequent speaker at vegfest, conferences and even her own bootcamp series.
Howard Jacobson, PhD,
Jacobson is a health coach and educator, co-founder and Chief of Behavioral Science at WellStart Health, and founder of the WellStart Health Coaching Academy. He hosts the popular Plant Yourself Podcast, which is in its seventh year. Howard is co-author of Sick to Fit, with Josh LaJaunie, and has written books with T. Colin Campbell and Dr. Garth Davis.
Shannon Johnson
Johnson is the owner of Shake & Move Fitness located in downtown Marshall. As an instructor and licensed personal trainer, she has been active in the fitness community for over 20 years and is licensed in Zumba.
Her passion lies in teaching fitness to people of all ages. She prides herself on making people feel comfortable no matter what their fitness level.
Malissa Watkins
Watkins is an ACE certified Group Fitness Instructor and AFFA certified Personal Trainer. She has been in the fitness industry since 2011.
While she loves the high energy of dance fitness and boot camp classes, she is excited to be able to introduce people to the benefits of lower impact programs, such as FXP Hula Hoop Fitness. As her career in the fitness industry has grown, she has embraced the philosophy of “all ages and all stages”. Making fitness accessible to varying demographics is a passion she pursues.
Joy Snider
Snider is a former educator turned work-from-home mom. After having her baby, she decided it was time to take control of her health and show her daughter what it means to set and conquer goals.
Through personal study and class work at Pilates on the Square, Joy developed a passion for all things fitness! What better way to utilize her background as a teacher and passion for fitness than to be an instructor at Pilates on the Square.
Christina Anderson
Since moving to Marshall from Los Angeles, Anderson has brought her professional background in journalism, publishing, legislative advocacy, and author of a two-volume history-centered, arts-infused curriculum implemented in elementary and secondary schools nationwide to her civic work in our community, state and region.
She and husband, Richard Anderson, former Harrison County Judge and State Senator, renovated, with their partners, the historic Hotel Marshall. They have also worked together on the restoration of the 1901 Courthouse and the establishment of the $1.4 million endowment to assist with the ongoing preservation of the restored Courthouse in perpetuity.
Anderson, a devoted vegan, also directed Marshall’s successful efforts to win the prestigious National Civic League’s 2015 All-America City Award.
Rachel Born
After being a client of Pilates on the Square and discovering the unlimited benefits of Pilates practice, Rachel decided to pursue her instructor certification. Discovering her joy of running, group fitness, boot camp workouts, and cycle in her late thirties, fitness instruction was a natural progression after her retirement.
Contemporary Pilates workouts based on classical principals of Pilates movements allows Rachel to engage and challenge clients to reach their health and fitness goals.
Andrea Ivins
Group exercise instructor, certified personal trainer, and endorphin enthusiast, Ivins is a vegan and proficient in healthy living and eating.
Her love for all creatures drives her in her advocacy for ethical eating, environmental sustainability, and cruelty-free living. When she’s not educating and motivating members at the Anytime Fitness gym she manages, you can find her writing a health and wellness column for her local paper, working in graphic design, reading about nutrition, and eating an insane amount of peanut butter.
Kathryn Lorusso
Lorusso is a yoga teacher, college counselor and owner (with her husband, Joe) of a vegan snack food company, Thankful Foods. Lorusso has been a vegan for 10 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
She is a Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) Food for Life instructor who mentors newbie vegans around the DFW metroplex.