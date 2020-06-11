The Healthcare Express Urgent Care in Marshall, along with the Pet Place has organized a pet supply drive at the urgent care from 9 to 11 a.m. today.
Lovey Penson with HealthCare Express said that the event coincides with their monthly dress up day, with Healthcare Express workers dressing up as animals during the donation.
She said that while the drive-thru donation is only in the morning, where community members do not have to get out of their cars to drop off their monetary or supplies donations, the community is welcome to donate throughout the day.
Humane Society of Harrison County Director Kay Hill will also be bringing adoptable animals to the event that the community is able to interact with.
“We know that supplies are needed and people are hurting right now, and the Pet Place is a nonprofit that helps the furry members of our community,” Penson said.
Hill said that the event is helpful with keeping the location supplied, which allows them to continue to give out food, collars, leashes, treats and other items to their animals and adoptive families.
Hill said that with the summer finally here it is kitten season, which means among many other things the location is looking for kitten chow.
For more information on the location or to donate visit https://hshcpaws.org/.
A wish list of items from the Pet Place for the donation event can be found at www.facebook.com/events/258119875253593?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D.