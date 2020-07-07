Staff Reports
HealthCARE express announced the winners of their Pay It Forward Scholarship among a number of additional community programs.
The contest had three categories available for submission: advice for graduating kindergartners, advice for graduating fifth-graders, and advice for graduating eighth-graders.
One winner was selected from each category, and each winner received a prize of $500. There were many amazing entries, but these three winners took the cake.
These three graduates were selected for giving the best advice to younger students: Khalil Muhammad gave the best advice to kindergarteners, Paulina Vela gave the best advice to fifth-graders, and Benjamin Kaczmarek gave the best advice to eighth-graders.
Send Your Soldier a Care Package On HealthCARE Express: In honor of the founding of our great nation, HealthCARE Express’ Dress Up Day with a Purpose is Camo Day! Until July 16, 2020, HealthCARE Express will be accepting care packages for our nation’s troops.
You can pack your own box for the soldier in your life and HealthCARE Express will cover shipping! Bring your prepared care package to your nearest HealthCARE Express and they will take care of the rest!
Find the address of your HealthCARE Express at gohce.com.
Want to send a care package but don’t know what to send? Try packing a box of entertainment!
These are items soldiers can enjoy whenever they have downtime. Furthermore, these gifts help to bring smiles and good times to our military while they are away from family and friends.
HealthCARE Express Hosting Moms’ Night Event Series: Mom’s deserve some fun, too! HealthCARE Express wants to help provide moms some fun and relaxing time right in their own home.
The first event will be a step-by-step acrylic painting and lettering class on July 9th from 6-8 pm.
A list of items and instructions on what will be needed will be given to those participating! To sign up and stay up to date on the event, moms should join the Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/260154111743466/.
This group will host various free, live craft events! Members will also be able to network with other moms and access health and wellness information from HealthCARE Express resources and providers.