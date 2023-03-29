Marshall’s HealthCARE Express is in the midst of sponsoring a communitywide Easter egg hunt. This program is another avenue for the center to introduce HealthCARE Express to children and families. The eggs have been placed, and the event will run through April 11.
“This year’s Easter egg hunt is going amazingly well so far,” said HealthCARE Express Marketing Director Kelsie Hopkins. “We’ve had tons of eggs turned back in. I think we probably got about 70 or so that are left.”
The urgent care facility already has ties with many companies across the city, which allowed them to collaborate on hiding Easter eggs at their various sites. Some eggs can also be found in nearby parks.
“The Easter bunny sprinkled a lot in the downtown area,” said Hopkins. There are 125 hidden eggs, offering citizens several opportunities to win the top prize.
Participants may search around town, however, they should be aware that no eggs are hidden within buildings. They will all be seen outside. Within the eggs will be a folded piece of paper instructing the person to return the egg to HealthCARE Express. In exchange, the person will receive a candy bar, skittles or starburst. Then they will fill out a form to be entered to win the big prize of a Nintendo Switch.
HealthCARE Express hopes to engage the community in their company through this year’s Easter egg hunt.
“We really love being a part of the community, and we think that it’s important to get out there and make sure that families are our priorities,” said Hopkins.
On April 11, the winner of the Nintendo Switch will be announced.