Whether you are an older adult, or a caregiver concerned about the well-being and independence of an older adult, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are well-suited to help meet your needs. AAAs plan, coordinate and offer services that help older adults remain in their home and maintain their functional independence. By providing a range or information and options, AAAs make it possible for older individuals to choose the services and living arrangements that suit them best.
AAAs were established under the Older Americans Act (OAA) in 1973 to respond to the needs of Americans ages 60 and over in every local community. The OAA also helps fund Native American aging programs, known as “Title VI,” to meet the unique needs of older American Indians, Eskimos and Hawaiians. The services available through AAA and Title VI agencies fall into five broad categories: information and access services, community-based services, in-home services, housing, and elder rights.
Within each category a range of programs is available — some examples include:
Nutrition – Home-delivered meals, congregate meals, and nutritional counseling.
In-Home Assistance – Support for homebound elderly who want to be as independent as possible, including housekeeping, domestic chores, personal care and visitation.
Transportation – Rides to essential destinations such as nutrition sites, senior centers, health appointments and grocery shopping.
Senior Centers – Places to go for nutrition services, employment services and health screening, as well as a venue for social interaction and recreation.
Information, Referral and Assistance – Help getting information about federal, state or local services.
Benefits Counseling/Legal Assistance – Help provided by trained benefits counselors on public and private benefits.
Care Coordination – Arrangement and coordination of services for older people in the most efficient, economical way.
Nursing Home Ombudsmen – Trained and certified volunteer advocates, supervised by professionals, who visit nursing facilities and work with the residents, families and facility employees to achieve the best possible care and quality of life.
Health Maintenance – Coordination or provision of health services including, but not limited to, health screening, oral health and optical services, as well as help with the proper use or prescription drugs.
Other Assistance – Services such as home repair/modification, adult day care, emergency response systems, respite services and escort services.
Service availability is determined by the regional needs of older people who reside within the service area, the level of funding available to support these services and the availability of providers to deliver these services. Not all services are available through all AAAs.
All persons aged 60 and older are eligible for AAA services under Older Americans Act programs. When program resources are limited, priority is given to those in greatest economic and social need; however, no income test is required. Voluntary contributions are encouraged to defray costs and expand services.
AAAs often serve as portals to care, assessing multiple service needs, determining eligibility, authorizing or purchasing services and monitoring the appropriateness and cost-effectiveness of services. AAAs provide direct services and contract with local providers to furnish other services in the community.
Application for services should be made through the local Area Agency on Aging serving the location where the person who needs help lives. In Texas, services funded under the Older Americans Act are offered through 28 local Area Agencies on Aging, based in various regions throughout the state.
For more information, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414. To find the Area Agency on Aging for your area, visit the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services website: http://www.dads.state.tx.us/contact/aaa.cfm or by phone 1.800.252.9240. You may also dial 211 from your home telephone.
Call the Harrison County Extension Office today and register for the Grabbing onto Health & Wealthy: Senior Health Symposium. Various topics will be discussed: benefits counseling, estate planning, healthy lifestyle changes. This collaboration event between the Harrison Family & Community Health Program Area Committee, Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association will be held Wednesday, March 31 at the new Harrison County Extension Office location, 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall. If an auxiliary aid is required, inform the Extension Office at least seven days before the event.