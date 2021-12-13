A holiday food drive benefiting Mission Marshall food pantry has one goal in mind: No one goes hungry on Christmas.
It’s a goal inspired by community member Tim Huff, who died earlier this year from COVID-19.
The food drive began on Nov. 27 and will run through Dec. 20, with pop-up events planned to encourage participation across the City of Marshall.
The event is run by KMHT Radio, Marshall Homecare and Hospice, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and Meadowbrook Funeral Home, with help from the Harrison County Extension Office.
Ashli Dansby with KMHT Radio said that the event was an idea posed by Melinda Gaulden of Meadowbrook Funeral Home, who wanted to come up with a way to honor the legacy left behind when Tim Huff died.
“Tim was a great guy, he loved being involved in various activities just like this,” Dansby said, “This was about trying to find a way to honor Tim and his legacy here in Marshall.”
Dansby said that after just a few calls, the all of the organizations got on board, planning and kicking off the food drive just after Thanksgiving.
“We aren’t reinventing the wheel here, different organizations in Marshall have done food drives for many years,” said Trey Jackson with Marshall Homecare and Hospice, “This one is special though, because everyone is coming together because of Tim.”
The event is entirely focused on collecting food items needed by the pantry, with no monetary donations collected through the drive.
Mission Marshall requested items such as a box of cereal, peanut butter, stuffing mix, boxed potatoes, canned fruit, greens and tomatoes, apple sauce, dessert mix, cranberry sauce and more for the drive.
Dansby said that the drive has 23 separate drop-off locations available in the community. So far, the drive has been able to collect over 500 pounds of food donated to the food pantry.
“It’s actually been going so great, we got a call from Mission Marshall saying that they need a break before they can take in any more food, they have had to have extra volunteers and open for extra hours, and I think that is a great problem to have,” Dansby said.
A final event will round out the food drive on Dec. 20, with a live broadcast held by KMHT Radio Station across the street from Mission Marshall, to celebrate the drive and collect the final food items to be donated.
Jackson said that the event is going to be a party, but that the organizations are also asking for volunteers to assist in the collection and transportation of all of the donated food items to Mission Marshall during the event.
“I wanted to offer a special thanks to the community too; we put it out there and everyone immediately responded, everyone has been working hard to make this food drive a success,” Jackson said.