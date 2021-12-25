This week Mission Marshall food pantry successfully distributed 350 Christmas Dinner boxes to community members in need, thanks to the Heart Like Huff food drive, honoring late community member Tim Huff.
The food drive, which began in November and ran through Dec. 20, was organized by KMHT Radio, Marshall Homecare and Hospice, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and Meadowbrook Funeral Home, with help from the Harrison County Extension Office.
Ashli Dansby with KMHT Radio said previously that the food drive was not a new phenomenon for Marshall, but rather was a way to do what they had always done, on a large scale, to honor Huff’s legacy of giving back to the community.
“Tim was a great guy, he loved being involved in various activities just like this,” Dansby said previously, “This was about trying to find a way to honor Tim and his legacy here in Marshall.”
On Tuesday this week volunteers gathered at Mission Marshall to box the 350 boxes of Christmas Dinner, which community members volunteered a wide range of items to fill.
The food pantry had previously put out a reverse advent calendar, encouraging the community to give specific items on the list including stuffing mix, boxed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned tomatoes, applesauce, cornbread mix and much more.
Director of Mission Marshall food pantry Misty Scott also said on Facebook Live that the organization received extra monetary donations and donations of meats, that allowed them to stock almost every Christmas dinner box with either a roast, ham or turkey.
“We are so grateful for all the help, thank you for everything you did to make today possible,” Scott said on the video.
On Wednesday volunteers through Mission Marshall, as well as a number of local churches and other organizations, such as United Health Care, the sea cadets and more, gathered at the food pantry to help distribute the boxes.
KMHT Radio and the other organizations involved in the drive had planned a final event celebrating the completion of the food drive for Dec. 20, which had to be rescheduled for the new year due to bad weather.