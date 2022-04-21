The Starr Family Home State Historical Site is planning a free, family friends arts event for May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. that will feature the true heart of Marshall, its people.
Educator Rachel Driskill said that the event is part of a new annual series planned by the Starr Home which will feature a different East Texas artist each time.
This year the event will feature art by Barbara Tyler, a local artist who focuses in photography and watercolors.
On display during the event will be a number of Tyler’s collections, including a new series she will be revealing that she created by visiting local coffee shops and other restaurants in Marshall and sketching people who were present.
“I really have felt ever since I moved here that Marshall is a hidden gem and that the true treasure here is the people,” Driskill said, “I mentioned that to Barbara (Tyler) and she said, well if you think that, then that’s what I am going to draw. And she went around and drew the people of Marshall.”
Additionally, an art series by Tyler featuring water colors of East Texas birds that she created during the COVID-19 quarantine, will also be on display during the event.
Trinity Episcopal School students will also have their art on display during the event, with Driskill explaining that the students will draw art based on a safari theme. The Urban Sketchers of East Texas will also have their art on display during the event, displaying different types of art members of the group created during their previous events on the Starr Home grounds.
Along with art work on display during the event, Driskill said that the Dallas Puppet Theatre will be present during the event, putting on a number of marionette puppet shows for children and their families.
An acrobatics performance is also planned during the event early next month, which Driskill said has historical significance for the property.
“We were able to find in letters that the Starr family actually hosted a circus in the back yard for their children when they lived in the home,” Driskill explained.
Community members will also be able to purchase any number of pieces of art produced by Tyler, as well as Ambrotype photographs, which are printed onto glass, throughout the event on May 7.
Families will also be able to play historical lawn games on the north lawn of the property, as well as take free tours of the Starr Family Home. Home Oven will also be on site during the event, offering children the opportunity to personally decorate cookies.
The Mega Bite’s food truck will also be on site for community members to enjoy.
Community members can learn more about the event, or keep up with the Starr Family Home through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitstarrfamilyhome.