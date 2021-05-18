Thunderstorms moving slowly through the state are expected to linger around through Friday and possibly continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather service.
The storms are forecasted to dump 4 to 6 inches of rain in the Marshall area with higher estimates of 6 to 8 inches of rain around Tyler.
“This will likely result in flooding concerns across the area and additional rises and new crests on area lakes and rivers,” the National Weather Service Shreveport said in a statement Monday.
A flash flood watch was issued Monday and is in effect through Thursday morning in counties including Harrison, Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Rusk and Panola counties.
“Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas,” the alert said. “Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.”
Showers and thunderstorms increased throughout East Texas Monday. The possibility of flooding will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday across East Texas, according to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook.
Some of the storms moving through the area could become severe late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
Isolated stronger thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible.
“Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation,” the weather service said.
The highest rainfall amounts are expected in East Texas.
The chance of precipitation in the area is 90 percent through Wednesday and 80 percent through Thursday night.
“This unsettled weather pattern will continue Thursday and Friday, before gradually diminishing from east to west this weekend,” the National Weather Service outlook said.
Though it is early for predictions, there is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers Friday, dropping to 40 percent and 20 percent Saturday and Sunday.