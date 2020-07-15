AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ MJ Hegar won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in a primary runoff Tuesday that was postponed months over fears of the coronavirus, only to be held as the outbreak is worse than ever.
Voters in Harrison County leaned more in favor of her opponent, Dallas-based State Senator Royce West, giving him 1,041 votes or 67.91 percent of the vote and Hegar 492 votes or 32.09 percent of the vote.
Hegar’s victory is a win for national Democratic groups that backed her campaign — as did former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — believing the former Air Force helicopter pilot has a centrist appeal that gives the party the best shot at an upset in America’s biggest red state.
But it was far from a resounding victory over state Sen. Royce West, who would have been Texas’ first Black Senator if elected in November. The close margin reflected divisions among Democratic voters two years after former congressman Beto O’Rourke revived the party’s long-dormant hopes in Texas by nearly ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. By late Tuesday, Hegar had more than 52 percent of the vote.
She will be an underdog against Republican Sen. John Cornyn, and Democrats nationally do not view the race as competitive as their chances of flipping Senate seats in Arizona, Colorado and Maine.
Hegar said, however, that it’s a race she can win. “The grassroots energy that has jelled behind this campaign, and my ability to connect with people because I am a regular working Texas mom has really pushed us to this point.”
In the bid for Railroad Commissioner, Dallas attorney and engineer Chrysta Castañeda defeated former State Rep. Roberto Alonzo in the primary runoff election for a chance for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission.
Castañeda has decades of experience, first as a software engineer and more recently as lawyer and founding partner of her law firm in Dallas.
Voters in Harrison county, were in favor of her opponent, Alonzo, giving him 820 votes or 55.18 percent of the vote and Castaneda 666 votes or 44.82 percent of the vote.
Runoff elections in Texas typically have low turnout, and by Tuesday afternoon, elections officials reported few cases of long lines in the state’s largest counties. The wait was about 15 minutes at the Houston Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in the city’s posh River Oaks neighborhood, where Christina Falugi said she felt safe wearing a mask and seeing poll workers try to enforce social distancing.
“It’s the best we can do to make our voices heard in this weird time,” she said. But, she added, “It does make me concerned for other elections in a pandemic.”
More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting — higher than most primary runoffs in recent years but only a fraction of the state’s 16 million registered voters.
The runoff was originally scheduled for May. But like many governors, Abbott in March pushed back the date as the virus began to take hold across the country.
But the public health crisis in Texas is now much more dire. Hospitalizations have been doubling every two weeks and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings in America.
Voting advocates said sporadic reports of last-minute poll closures and polling places opening late was indicative of a failure by election officials to plan adequately and expand absentee voting.
“Texas has established itself as one of the most hostile states in the nation when it comes to acknowledging the effect of the pandemic on the election,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.