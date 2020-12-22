The Rotary Club of Marshall heralded the year to a close with fun, games and frivolity at their recent club meeting and Christmas party.
Meeting at Jose Tequila’s Grill club on Thursday, members were treated to Christmas tamales and sopapillas. Entertaining the group just in time for the holidays was the Marshall High School Madrigal Choir, comprised of an ensemble of approximately 10 students and their choral directors.
The choir shared classics such as ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ along with other well-known choral pieces.
Other entertainment was also held at the meeting including the ‘Right, Left Game’ organized by Louraiseal McDonald with candy canes for the winners, a poem about the meaning of the candy cane from Jordan Shaw, Lou Gaw who shared a Christmas card featuring ‘The First Noel,’ and Hannah Luce who shared a bedtime story.
Robert Coleman acted as the emcee and organizer of the Christmas party activities and organized an Ugly Sweater competition. With all sweaters being declared equally unsightly, no clear winner was determined.
Holiday decorations were provided for the party by Jerry and Ruby Pye.
The club will not meet again until 2021.