JEFFERSON — After a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Jefferson Wedding Expo, hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, will return for its third year this spring.
Those looking to get hitched either in the next few months or next few years will get a chance to view some of the best wedding venues in the area, as well as everything needed to make sure their special day meets their wishes.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Jefferson Wedding Expo is set for noon to 4 p.m. on March 12 at the Jeffersonian Institute in downtown Jefferson.
Brides and grooms to be can join their family and friends as they get a taste of what’s to come while visiting the dozens of vendors set to be on site during the expo.
“This was the most awesome event ever,” bride-to-be Buttons Damm of Red Hill said during the last expo in 2020. “This is my first time coming to the expo because I’m getting married in May. My fiancé and I have been together for 29 years and now we are getting married. I have had the best day. It’s been so much fun.”
Attendees to this year’s event will have a chance to meet and talk with vendors from potential wedding venues, bakeries, caterers, bridal dress shops, wedding planners, make up artists, hairdressers, honeymoon venues, as well as photographers and videographers.
Guests will be able to try out cake recipes, get their hair styled and check out some of the latest wedding dress designs on trend for 2022.
Potential vendors wishing to display their business during the expo should contact the Chamber at (903) 665-2672. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.marioncountychamber.org
“The idea is to show them they can have everything they need here in Jefferson, from the venue to the catering and cake, the photographer, everything,” Chamber officials said previously.