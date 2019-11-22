The Marshall Fire Department is nearing the completion of their six month project to preserve and display Marshall’s historic fireman’s alarm bell.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the department raised $16,000 for the preservation project.
Cooper said he expects the project to be completed in a few weeks.
“There has been a lot of help from a lot of people for this project,” Cooper said, “Now we are getting ready to be done.”
After the display is completed Cooper said that the MFD plans to host a program celebrating the project completion.
“It’s a way to celebrate the project and to thank everyone in the community for the support they have shown us,” Cooper said.
HISTORY
Marshall’s historic fireman’s alarm bell is 900-pounds and 28 inches in diameter.
The bell dates back to 1877 and was Marshall’s earliest fire warning system.
The News Messenger previously reported that the bell was the second largest made by manufacturer R. Register and Sons of Baltimore, Maryland, and could be heard throughout any part of town.
It was originally mounted on a wooden tower in front of the Salamander’s Fire Hall, which also housed City Hall, at 106 W. Houston, just southwest of the historic 1901 county courthouse.
It was later moved to the Northside Fire Station at 1000 Twyman St. when it was built in 1907.
When Station No. 3 opened in 1949 at 1003 N. Bolivar, the Twyman St. the Northside Fire Station on Twyman Street closed.
When the station was demolished, the bell tower came down and the bell was then stored in the fire department’s training tower that was located next to the old station.
The bell ultimately moved to the southeast porch of the historic courthouse.
The bell has been located at the new station since the department’s 140th anniversary in 2016.
Cooper previously said that they worked to preserve the bell at this location in hopes of sharing the legacy of the bell that was purchased by Salamander’s and passed on through the lineage of volunteer fire departments that ultimately merged together in 1876 to form what is now the city-paid Marshall Fire Department.