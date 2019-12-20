The Marshall Fire Department hosted a ceremony to honor the unveiling of the historic fire bell Thursday at the Central Fire Station.
Community members joined the Marshall Lions Club, city officials, and firefighters, both current and retired, to honor the bell and the project.
Fire chief Reggie Cooper said that this is a project that has been in the works for the 26 years he has been on the force, and that he is excited to see it completed.
“I appreciate everyone who has been working to get this project started for a long time,” Cooper said. “We are so excited to have this important piece of history here with us.”
The ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. with comments from Cooper and invocation by Blair Blackburn, president of ETBU.
William Elliot then spoke of the history of bell, outlining the many places it has called home before settling finally in front of the station on Grove Street.
To complete the ceremony Assistant Fire Marshall Scott Barmore rang the bell for the first time in it’s new location.
“This project means a lot to everyone. With this community here and all the love we have here it means a lot to the community and it’s an important piece of our history as well,” Cooper said.
The project initially got going with a donation from the Marshall Lions Club of $5,000.
Ed Hoffman, a Lions Club member who was involved with this portion of the project, said that the group went to Cooper and said they were interested in donating $5,000 to what ever they wanted them to.
“He was throwing around ideas for different educational aspects and other things, but they took it to a vote and everyone seemed to want to do the bell project,” Hoffman said.
Later, he said that when the Lions Club learned how much more the project was going to cost they donated an additional $4,400.
“We had a lot of support from the community. The Lions Club, ETBU, and event private community members really stepped up,” Cooper said. “I had people coming in who were interested in donating, making donations in the names of retired firefighters or ancestors of theirs from Marshall.”
HISTORY
Marshall’s historic fireman’s alarm bell is 900-pounds and 28 inches in diameter.
The bell dates back to 1877 and was Marshall’s earliest fire warning system. It was originally purchased for $200 and is currently 142 years old.
The News Messenger previously reported that the bell was the second largest made by manufacturer R. Register and Sons of Baltimore, Maryland, and could be heard throughout any part of town.
It was originally mounted on a wooden tower in front of the Salamander’s Fire Hall, which also housed City Hall, at 106 W. Houston, just southwest of the historic 1901 county courthouse.
It was later moved to the Northside Fire Station at 1000 Twyman St. when it was built in 1907.
When Station No. 3 opened in 1949 at 1003 N. Bolivar, the Twyman St. the Northside Fire Station on Twyman Street closed.
When the station was demolished, the bell tower came down and the bell was then stored in the fire department’s training tower that was located next to the old station.
The bell ultimately moved to the southeast porch of the historic courthouse.
The bell has been at the new station since the department’s 140th anniversary in 2016.
Cooper previously said that they worked to preserve the bell at this location in hopes of sharing the legacy of the bell that was purchased by Salamander’s and passed on through the lineage of volunteer fire departments that ultimately merged together in 1876 to form what is now the city-paid Marshall Fire Department.