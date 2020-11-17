JEFFERSON — One of historic Jefferson's most popular Christmas events is now selling tickets for its 38th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes, hosted by the Historic Jefferson Foundation.
For 38 years, members of the Historic Jefferson Foundation have selected several historic Jefferson homes and buildings to be featured in the annual Candlelight Tour of Homes.
The event allows guests from all over to come take a step back in time as they follow their Victorian era docent through a tour of some of Jefferson's most iconic homes and buildings as they are dressed in all of their Christmas glory true to the Victoria period.
Candlelight casts a lambent gleam on yards and yards of fragrant, fresh pine garland and red ribbon as guests make their way from room to room while learning the history of each property from their docent.
While some things will look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests will still have a chance to enjoy the Christmas beauty of each property featured while practicing social distancing in a safe environment, Historic Jefferson Foundation member Mary Nash said Tuesday.
"We are suggesting our guests wear masks and we are also doing everything we can to practice social distancing, both while guests are in line outside and while touring the homes," Nash said Tuesday.
"One of the things we will do differently this year is have our docents give their presentations outside the home while on the front porch and then we will have one docent inside guiding the group of guests from room to room, instead of having a docent stationed in each room as we've done in the past," she said. "We will also have a docent on the back porch of each home to answer guests' questions after they've finished the tour. This way, we don't have docents talking inside during the tour and we have more room inside for guests to spread out and social distance."
This year's tour features the Culberson House, the Heron House, the Dotson-King House and the Union Missionary Baptist Church.
A description of each property is available on the Candlelight Tour of Homes website at www.jeffersoncandlelight.com, where tickets are also now available for sale at a 10 percent discount until Nov. 25. After Nov. 25, tickets will be $25 each. A map of the homes and church's locations is also available on the website.
Guests are asked to show their receipt on their phone or via a print out once they arrive to the event, or tickets may be purchased at the Candlelight Tour of Homes headquarters located at 116 West Austin Street in downtown Jefferson. Guests will receive their tickets to leave at each home as they visit, to allow Foundation members to count how many guests toured each property.
The Heron House is located at 307 North Owens Street in Jefferson. The Culberson House is located at 403 North Walnut Street and the Dotson-King House is located at 312 North Walnut Street in Jefferson. The Union Missionary Baptist Church is located at 520 Houston Street in Jefferson.
Tour times are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.
For more information or questions about the 38th Candlelight Tour of Homes, as well as suggestions of where to eat and stay, visit the event's website at www.jeffersoncandlelight.com or call 903-665-7064.