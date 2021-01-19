JEFFERSON — The Historic Jefferson Hotel was a buzz with paranormal activity Saturday night as guests and special visitors gathered for a ghost hunt benefiting veterans and first responders.
The Tennessee Wraith Chasers Chris Smith and Mike Goncalves of Destination America Channel’s “Ghost Asylum” again teamed up with 22 A Day Organization Founder and retired Army veteran Greg Stephens for their annual ghost hunt benefit that helps raise awareness about the issue of U.S. military veteran and first responder suicides.
“We get together every year and Chris and Mike come down and do a paranormal investigation with us somewhere to help us with our fundraiser for our 22 A Day nonprofit organization,” Stephens said Saturday. “We have a really good turnout tonight and we love the Jefferson Hotel.”
Jefferson Hotel owners Jeromy and Pam Jones opened up the newly updated and re-opened hotel to the group and some of the investigators, who also booked rooms at the hotel for the night, who used Jeromy’s custom made paranormal investigating equipment, including K-2 meters, EVP machines, cameras and more.
Smith and Goncalves broke up into groups with guest investigators and members of Stephens’ own RIP (Research and Investigation of the Paranormal) ghost hunting group members. Stephens’ son Brandon Stephens, also an U.S. Army veteran and RIP member, also led groups throughout the hotel to conduct investigations.
22 A Day nonprofit members also collected donated items which they raffled off Saturday to help raise money for the organization that partners with U.S. military veteran and first responder organizations to help raise funds and awareness of the sobering statistic that 22 U.S. military veterans commit suicide everyday in America.
As the group spent the night communicating with ghosts and investigating reportedly haunted hot spots throughout the hotel, participants also took turns stopping by other Jefferson notorious locations, including the Old Mill Antique Mall.
One such participant, Jennifer Steese of Waxahachie said she was enjoying investigating the historic Jefferson Hotel as she’s been a long time fan of the building.
“I do ghost hunting and I’ve been here to the Jefferson Hotel before so I wanted to come to tonight’s event since the hotel recently opened back up after being closed for a couple of years,” Steese said.
“So far tonight, I personally haven’t heard or seen anything paranormal yet but we still have more investigating to do. When we were at the Old Mill Antique Mall, it was extremely cold, as in unnaturally cold and some in our group experienced weird things like sudden back pain that went away as soon as they left the building so that was unusual.”
Steese also participated in last year’s ghost hunt benefit in Granbury with the Tennessee Wraith Chasers.
Hotel owners Pam and Jeromy are next planning to open Jefferson’s first escape room experience by creating a three or four room escape room event called The Paratorium which is set to open this summer.
The event will offer guests an opportunity to participate in an escape room experience in an officially haunted hotel.
To book a stay at the historic Jefferson Hotel, visit its website at www.historicjefferson.com