JEFFERSON — The Historic Jefferson Hotel which re-opened with new owners Jeromy and Pam Jones in late 2020, is starting 2021 out with a bang by adding new attractions at the historic hotel, a rentable venue and upcoming events open to the community.
The Jones renovated and updated the downtown Jefferson hotel last year after it sat vacant for almost two years, and the couple has worked to meet the demand of those wishing to visit and re-visit the bayou landmark since opening its reportedly haunted doors.
In addition to the newly updated hotel rooms, and truckloads of unique antiques from all over the world placed throughout the hotel for guests to see, the Jones have scheduled an upcoming paranormal investigation at the hotel with TV ghost hunters the Tennessee Wraith Chasers.
Known for their TV show “Ghost Asylum” on the Destination America Network, the group is made up of paranormal investigators Chris Smith, Brannon Smith and Mike Goncalves. The trio will bring their ghost hunting skills to the infamous Historic Jefferson Hotel for a special investigation with the public from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. While all hotel rooms are booked for Saturday night, tickets for the ghost hunt investigation are still available by visiting www.historicjefferson.com or by calling the hotel at 901-468-3551.
The hotel has also recently opened up its Crystal Palace Ballroom for venue rentals and events. The 1,250 sq. ft. entertainment space includes a sound system, elevated DJ booth, tables, chairs, dance floor area, lighting system, a three paneled German stained glass window display and its signature piece, a 100-year-old French Empire crystal chandelier.
Visit the hotel’s website or call the hotel for pricing and availability.
The newest attraction soon to be available at the hotel is The Paratorium — haunted escape rooms, set to be ready for customers in the summer of 2021.
The new hotel attraction will mark the first of its kind in Marion County — a set of escape rooms inside a reportedly haunted hotel.
The one hour attraction offers guests a three to four room escape room experience, called the Disappointments rooms, inside a paranormally active area of the historic hotel.
To book the experience, follow the hotel’s Facebook page for updates when the attraction officially opens at www.facebook.com/TheHistoricJeffersonHotel