JEFFERSON — Those looking for a more spooky twist to their holiday festivities this year can head on over to the bayou city of Jefferson and the newly re-opened Historic Jefferson Hotel for the first ever, “Haunted Holiday Investigation.”
Under the new ownership of Jeromy and Pam Jones, who updated and re-opened the reportedly haunted hotel this fall, the Dec. 26 event will offer guests a chance to conduct a paranormal investigation of the infamous hotel that has been featured on several TV specials, including an upcoming feature on The Travel Channel.
For $50 each, guests can spend the night investigating the reports of hauntings and paranormal activity from hundreds of former guests.
The investigation event, set for Dec. 26, will see the hotel closed to the public for one special night, allowing the private ghost hunt.
Snacks and drinks will be provided and event participants can also rent a room and stay the full night for a discounted rate.
Room rentals for event participants that night are $120 for a single bed room, $140 for a double bed room and $160 for a triple bed room, and room availability is limited.
The Jones also recently made a new discovery of an attic space in the historic hotel that is reportedly “very active,” Jones said.
To purchase tickets to the ghost hunt or to reserve a room, call the hotel at 901-469-3551 or visit the website at www.historicjefferson.com