Historic Jefferson Railway took one last Christmas tour around the world Saturday as they welcomed visitors aboard the New Year’s Express Train, to prepare to bring the new year in with a bang.
“This is our last train of the year. It’s a neat thing to do,” said manager, Melissa Moit.
For Saturday and Sunday, the railway company welcomed patrons to join them in ushering in the new year with champagne, hats and noisemakers at the depot.
In addition to a showcase of Christmas scenes around the world, train rides included a simulation of the New Year’s Eve ball dropping in Times Square followed by a fantastic show of five cannons firing dramatic “dragon’s breath.”
Moit said passengers travel from all over for the festive ride along Big Cypress Bayou, which gave a glimpse of Christmas in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Russia and more.
“We had a family drive all the way from Athens. We get them from Dallas. They’ve come as far as Minden, and Monroe,” she said. “And not only just for us, but they’ll come to the Candlelight Tour of Homes. They’ll come for, of course, Jefferson and its antiques.
“It’s like stepping back in time when you come to Jefferson,” she said. “Everybody really enjoys it.”
Historic Jefferson Railway’s Christmas and New Year’s Express Train has been in operation the past 15 years. It’s run as a day train for the past two years.
“About two years ago we had a lot of the tornadoes and the flooding come through and it devastated a lot of our lights along the tracks, so of course we weren’t able to recover from that, so that’s the reason we moved to day train,” said Moit. “So the script is still the same; the scenes are still the same. We just don’t run the lights at night anymore.”
Night or day, passengers said they enjoyed it all the same.
“We love it,” said Gerardo Soto, who traveled from Oklahoma with his family.
“We’ve never been on a train,” his wife, Ashley said, sharing they decided to do something different for the holidays.
Their children Hannah, Mitti and Kristian said they especially liked petting the baby alligator before boarding and watching the simulated ball drop and cannonball.
David Murphy, of Stonewall, La., was intrigued by the attractions as well. He and his family considered it a good way to welcome in the upcoming new year.
Moit said now that the season has ended, the Railway will be down for maintenance until March.
“We will do our maintenance in January, February and we’ll reopen with our spring schedule March 14,” she said.
The trains will then run every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., until the end of October.“ Everybody will stop at the alligator park on those trains and we’ll do alligator feedings,” she said.