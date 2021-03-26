JEFFERSON — Grab your baskets, it’s time to hunt some Easter eggs at the Historic Jefferson Railway.
“Diamond” Don Rainey and his wife Francene have unveiled the spring schedule for their Historic Jefferson Railway and it includes a special train ride and Easter egg hunt for the children in celebration of the Easter holiday.
The Easter Egg Express is set to take off on the railway’s gas-powered locomotive at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on April 3 in downtown Jefferson. The train ride will include a stop at the famous gator pit to feed the alligators and a special Easter egg hunt for children riders under the age of 12 years old.
The railway, located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson, also has several other special train ride events set to run throughout the spring months.
In honor of the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club’s 74th annual Pilgrimage event, the railway will run its special Pilgrimage Express trains at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 1.
The railway will host a special Mother’s Day train ride on May 8 in honor of moms and mothers accompanied by their children will receive a 10 percent discount on tickets. The narrated train rides will leave on 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 8.
On May 15 and 16, the railway will celebrate the 11th annual Jefferson Train Show event by hosting special train rides at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 15 and 2 p.m. on May 16. The historical, narrated tours will offer a history of the Big Cypress Bayou area, as well as trains. As part of the Jefferson Train Show, riders will be encouraged to stop by the other destinations on the Train Show tour, including the T&P Model Train Depot and the Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari Park and Train.
Next up, the railway will celebrate Diamond Don’s annual Civil War Living History Day “Day of Learning” on May 28 at Diamond Don Event Center with train rides and Diamond Don’s famous gunboat and cannon. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 28 at the event center and is open to the public. Guests to the event can enjoy the Great Locomotive Chase and Andrews Raid re-enactment. The narrated train tours will run at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com
The Great Locomotive Chase train rides and Andrews Raid Re-enactment will continue to run throughout the weekend on May 29 and 30. The tours will at 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. on May 29 and at 12:30 p.m. on May 30.
The narrated tours and battle will re-enact the Civil War’s most gripping railroad story, including the Battle of Port Jefferson on the Big Cypress Bayou. Living history camps will be set up along the river throughout the weekend and re-enactors are invited to camp the weekend at Diamond Don RV Park. For reservations, tickets and schedules, visit www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com
All train tickets and schedules are available online at the railway’s website by visiting https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ and the Depot opens at 11 a.m. each Saturday. The train will run every Saturday throughout Sept. 4. Open coach seating is $12 per person plus tax and children aged six-years-old and below are free.