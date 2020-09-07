JEFFERSON — The ghosts and goblins will soon be coming out at the Historic Jefferson Railway’s special Halloween Express train, set to run each Saturday in October.
The railway, owned and operated by Diamond Don and Francene Rainey in Jefferson, are set to host the special Halloween Express on Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.
The family friendly train ride is open to ages 2 to 92 years old and will feature narrated day and evening rides. Vignettes will be set up along the tracks, featuring “The Haunting of Big Cypress Bayou.”
The gas-powered antique narrow-gauge locomotive will take passengers on a 40-minute spooky ride through the woods while listening to a narrated story.
Ghosts and maybe even Bigfoot might surprise guests as they ride through the swamp lands of East Texas and past an alligator pit.
The train ride will feature surprises but is not scary and is welcome to young children riders.
Passengers who dress up in costume can trick or treat for free candy at the rail station.
Tickets are $12 plus tax, and children who ride on an adult’s lap ride for free.
Day rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and evening rides will depart the depot at 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.jeffersonrailway.com or by calling 1-866-398-2038 or by texting (903) 742-2041.
The Historic Jefferson Railway depot is located at 400 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.