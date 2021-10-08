JEFFERSON — Halloween fans looking for some unique thrills down on the bayou can now hop on the Historic Jefferson Railway’s annual Halloween Express Train.
Tickets are now on sale for the family-friendly Halloween train in downtown Jefferson. The Halloween Express narrated train will run each Saturday throughout the month of October.
The Halloween Express Train features “Monsters from the Deep,” aboard a gas-powered antique narrow-gauge train known as “The Critter.” Throughout the ride, guests ride through the woods and wetlands, listening to the story-teller in a 40-minute trip along the Big Cypress Bayou.
Guests may see special appearances from ghosts, Bigfoot, witches and more.
The ride is suitable for families and all ages of guests. Visitors are invited to wear their Halloween costume to receive free Halloween candy.
The train departs from the reportedly haunted Historic Jefferson Railway Depot, located at 400 E. Austin in Jefferson. To order tickets, visit the website at www.JeffersonRailway.com or call (866) 398-2038.
Tickets can also be purchased at the depot on the day of the ride. Train seating is limited. Tickets are $12 each plus tax and children who ride on a lap ride for free.
Owner “Diamond Don” Rainey said there are photo opportunities before and after the train ride both inside and outside the depot, throughout all of its Halloween decorations.
The depot opens at 12:30 p.m. each Saturday and rides depart at 2:30, 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. each Saturday.