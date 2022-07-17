KARNACK — Six years after closing down, the historic George Washington Carver School building in Karnack has a new purpose thanks to the vision of former elementary school principal and alumna Dr. Henryett Lovely Porter and family.
Joined by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Porter recently celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated building, which is now the home of her nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization (CPR). The nonprofit serves as a multipurpose center for the area.
“For me, that school and that community have been just a big part of who I am,” said Porter, sharing that she attended school there as well as her 91-year-old mother, her siblings and her daughter Lacee Lovely Lawson. It was also where her niece completed her student teaching.
A Historical Treasure
Porter, who approached the district about her vision, thanked the school board for donating the 81-year-old building, located on Texas 134.
Constructed in 1938 and completed in 1941, the building initially operated as George Washington Carver High School, serving the African American students during segregation. Following integration, it became George Washington Carver Elementary School.
In 2016, the building closed when the district’s high school program dissolved, causing elementary school students to then move and consolidate with the seventh- and eighth-graders in the former junior/high school facility at 655 Fason St.
The school holds sentimental value for not only her family, but alumni of both George Washington Carver and Karnack Elementary, as well as the entire community. The love of the school was evident by the large crowd of attendees, mostly consisting of alumni, who came to support the grand opening/ribbon cutting.
“When alumni walked through the building, they remembered how valuable their experience was,” Porter said. “We have that kind of linear relationship in history with the school.”
She now sees it as a place for not only alumni to forever cherish, but the future generation, too.
“When I was principal there, one of the things I see now is those kids and their kids will still have a (place to come),” said Porter.
The historic building holds a special place in Porter’s heart, as she’s been very active in maintaining its legacy, even dating back to her years as principal.
“During my second year as principal, I petitioned the school board to request that the name of the campus be changed back to George Washington Carver Elementary,” she explained, noting the name had been updated to Karnack Elementary School. She served as principal there for three years, starting in 2001. The school housed students in head start through sixth grade during her tenure.
Porter was thrilled to have alumni, including her mother, 91-year-old alumni Ann Webb, be able to share in the revitalization of the building during the recent grand opening.
“The campus closed in 2017 and, during that time, many alumni were disheartened by it,” said Porter. However, “what we see now is just a lot of energy from alumni and support from alumni — from every age range, from the time it was Carver alumni to Karnack alumni.”
Enriching the Community
The newest program offered at the location is a weekly Healthy Hearts fitness program.
“We’ve started our walking, stretching and fitness session (Tuesdays through Thursdays) in the morning from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and evening from 7 to 8 p.m.,” said Porter. “It’s a good, regular group.”
In the morning, participants utilize the driveway for their morning stroll. In the evenings, they take the activity indoors for their stretch and fit exercise. Future plans include a Back to School bash.
“We know that we are a one of a kind organization because we are a very multifaceted organization,” she said of Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. “Our purpose and goals are unique. We are recognizing there is a multiple of opportunities here in this community. We also recognize that there is a great need in many areas. So our mission is to become a hub of services, to revitalize the Karnack community and to become a catalyst for that revitalization through four goals and four approaches.”
“The first approach is to maintain and create a historical home and archives for the George Washington Carver alumni, to create a safe space and fun space for kids so that they can learn to lead healthy and active lifestyles, to create opportunities for the community, to partnership with others to bring services to the community, and also to create positive imaging so that folks can see this community as a live and beautiful community that it is,” said Porter. “So we’re really excited about our committees, our volunteers. We’re excited about all those folks who have taken part and who will continue to take part as we continue to grow and learn and serve.”
Porter thanked the many volunteers, who answered her call to help them restore the building.
“Ninety percent of the work that we’ve done has been done by volunteers and people who are just interested in seeing better and seeing greater,” she said.
Porter said when taking on this project, she initially questioned herself on the challenges of trying to revitalize the community.
“I asked ‘Can this be done?’ but then I also asked: ‘If we don’t do this, what will it become then, and if not us who and if not now when?’” she shared. “And because the answers to those questions, they were certainly uncertain, but they were intolerable to accept. So I’m gracious, grateful and thankful to all of you for this opportunity.”
Dream Come True
The revitalization of the community through the restoration of the building is truly a dream come true for her.
“As a young person I had a recurring dream, throughout my life I would wake up in this building and I would look down the hallway and I would say: ‘I wonder what am I supposed to do and I wonder which way I am supposed to go?’ And now I think about, I know the answers. The answer to that is to go forward and go up.
“To the question what am I supposed to do, I’m supposed to do greater things,” she beamed.
“We’re all supposed to do greater things,” she told the crowd of alumni. “The work is ahead of us as we continue the legacy of our parents and our grandparents to create a better future for all of our kids. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with each and every one of you.”
Commenting on the grand opening, Stacia Runnels, executive director of the chamber, reflected on how inspiring Porter’s vision is.
“I can clearly see your inspiration; and your passion is contagious,” Runnels complimented. “You’ve got a crew that is so strong and we look forward to seeing great things.”
Cherished Memories
Evelyn Morris, a Carver alumni and Porter’s sister, shared how proud she is of the revitalization efforts.
“I was here starting fourth grade through 11th grade, so I am so proud that she’s revitalizing this, helping to revitalize the community, and bringing some services to our community that’s really, really needed,” Morris, who now lives in the Dallas area, said. “I’m just really happy and proud of her. This is home.”
Robert Jones, a Carver alumnus, echoed her sentiments.
“It’s the changing of the guard,” said Jones. “We’re in a situation where we need this for this community to inspire, to get people going, to get things moving again; because when the (industry) plants left, it (impacted) a lot of areas — Marshall, Leigh, Waskom. So, we need something to reinvent the wheel.”
Jones said he spent his entire school years in that very same building. He’ll forever value the education he received at Karnack ISD.
“I went to school here — first grade through 12th grade. I live here. I think we have an education that will help us to achieve whatever we need to achieve, here in Karnack,” he said. “I think I went through all these classrooms as a kid, every last one.”
Walking those hallways during the recent grand opening celebration brought back at lot of memories. Jones said the tour of the renovated building made him reminisce on his teachers and how they strived to inspire students to do their very best.
“That’s what it’s all about, too,” he said of the facility’s old and new purpose to inspire.