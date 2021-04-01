The Marshall Historic Landmark Preservation Board is now looking for community nominations for its 25th annual preservation recognition awards through April 20.
Nominations should be for outstanding examples of the preservation of historic buildings, sites and neighborhoods that exemplify sound preservation practices, as well as for individuals who, through their efforts, have promoted and encouraged historic preservation in Marshall.
“We are looking throughout the city for examples of projects that reflect care and sensitivity to buildings and their sites both large and small,” said Acting Board Chairman Anthony Crosby “We are also looking for individuals who have made important contributions to promoting Marshall’s history and the city’s historic preservation goals.”
Awards will be in two categories, historic preservation and individual or group achievement, with no limit on how many of each award the board can name.
Past recipients of the award include restored historic houses, rehabilitated houses and restored major Marshall landmarks.
Crosby said that it is important for the board to receive community nominations to be sure to recognize any and all reflections of historic preservation in the city, even ones board members may not be aware of right now.
“We have a board of seven members, who are doing their best to go all over the city and find these buildings, but we can’t see it all,” Crosby said.
Nomination forms are available on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net, or can be picked up at the Visitor Center in the Weisman Building at 211 North Washington, and can be returned to that location or via email or regular mail.
Nominated properties must be within the city of Marshall and the individual or group achievement awards can be from the greater Marshall area.
Board members ask that community members completing the nomination forms provide as much information as possible such as the buildings history and the work done to preserve or maintain the structure. The Historic Landmark Preservation Board will notify recipients by May 2 and they will be recognized at the Board’s annual awards program on May 16.
The awards program will be held at the Harrison County Courthouse, and will be a joint ceremony with the Harrison County Historical Commission this year.