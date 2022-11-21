Miles Memorial CME Church in Marshall recently celebrated its 150th anniversary last week, honoring a legacy as the oldest Christian Methodist Episcopal Church not only in Texas, but in the United States.
The church celebrated the important anniversary with a large community service, where Pastor Tamala Jackson-Neal said that over 200 congregants and community members came out to celebrate the event at the church.
“It was so wonderful, we had some many people packed into that church to celebrate with us,” she said.
Bishop LL Reddick made the journey from Dallas to Marshall on Sunday last week to speak during the service event, with Mayor Amy Ware and City Commissioner Reba Godfrey also present, offering proclamations honoring the church.
Church member Marie Johnson also offered the congregation a special treat during the event, with Rev. Jackson-Neal stating that it was Johnson’s hard work that led the church to its nationally recognized status as the oldest running Christian Methodist Episcopal church in the country.
Miles Memorial CME was established originally by Rev. R.F. Jamison with a congregation of just five people in 1872. The church was historically the African American Methodist congregation in Marshall, and is located in the historical New Town neighborhood.
Over the years, the church has grown to over 200 congregants and has undergone a number of renovations to the original building structure.
Despite additions added on to the church throughout the years, including new floors, additional windows and more, as well as its member growth, the location of the church at 704 Francis St. has remained the same throughout the years.
Since Rev. Jackson-Neal came to Miles Memorial about two years ago, she said that the church has been undergoing a wide range of changes, with a year’s worth of construction wrapping up earlier in 2022.
The church updated its entrance way, were donated new doors by an anonymous donor, and worked on a wide range of other updates the structure needed.
“We are so blessed here, truly. For the first year or so when I was here we have has continuous construction, but we have received so much help from our congregation, it’s been wonderful,” Rev. Jackson-Neal said.
Jackson-Neal said that the church is now focused on expanding onto other projects, looking to continue to grow its specialized Sunday services they hold each week, as well as offer more community events.
The church hosted a community picnic event earlier this year, which Jackson-Neal said they hope to continue to replicate in the future to grow its congregation, and community involvement.
“People who came, they must have thought I was crazy. Why is the pastor over there serving up food? But I couldn’t ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do, so I’m there serving up hot dogs with everyone else,” Jackson-Neal said, “And I won’t come preach to people either. I always say, ‘Come to Miles when you feel called to do so,’ and I mean that.”
Community members can learn more about what Miles Memorial has to offer, including service times and special events, by visiting the church’s website at www.milesmemorialcmechurchonthehill.org.